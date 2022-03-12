Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,792 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.85% of NeuroPace worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 112,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,946,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.08 on Friday. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.37.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuroPace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered NeuroPace from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

