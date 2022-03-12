Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 4.95% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $196,000. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the second quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the third quarter worth about $973,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSG opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

