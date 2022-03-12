Millennium Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.27% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after purchasing an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,492,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $24.67 and a one year high of $52.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

