Millennium Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,221 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 3.28% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $16.45 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBEA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

