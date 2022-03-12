Millennium Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,428 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.07% of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 323,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares during the period. 58.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCII opened at $9.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.