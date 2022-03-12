Millennium Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,964 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REG. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 80,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 924,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of REG stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $78.78. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Regency Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.48%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

