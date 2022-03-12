Millennium Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of FormFactor worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 1,348.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FormFactor stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $205.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. B. Riley lowered their price target on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.