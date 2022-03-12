Millennium Management LLC Has $3.42 Million Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,143 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 112.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG stock opened at $38.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

