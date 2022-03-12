Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,345 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.34 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

