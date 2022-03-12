Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,178 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.45% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNMD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 200,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Shares of MNMD stock opened at 1.00 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.79 and a one year high of 5.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.