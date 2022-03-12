Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 546,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $1,526,771.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

