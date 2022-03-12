Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.34 Million in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.45% of Argo Blockchain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $6,400,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $5,200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $3,200,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $1,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. Argo Blockchain Plc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Argo Blockchain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

