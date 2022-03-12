Millennium Management LLC Purchases 23,211 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after purchasing an additional 140,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $114.34.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

