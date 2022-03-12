Millennium Management LLC Purchases 61,964 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Brookline Bancorp worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.