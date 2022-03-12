Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 372,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.22% of Hut 8 Mining as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUT. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $966,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 1,760.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 840,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $23,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Shares of HUT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.