Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,743 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIB opened at $80.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.66. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

