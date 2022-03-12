Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 570,666 Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 570,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Sandstorm Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAND. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,913.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,523,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,669,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,282,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 67,599 shares during the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

