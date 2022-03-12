Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of NMI worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NMI in the third quarter worth about $13,253,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,898,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 242,891 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 32.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 155,676 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NMI by 216.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 152,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

NMI stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 47.65% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

