Millennium Management LLC Sells 17,450 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,450 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

SCHP opened at $62.68 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.94 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.41.

