Millennium Management LLC Sells 40,374 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,374 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,743,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 133,745 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after buying an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,707,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

