Millennium Management LLC Sells 466,768 Shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466,768 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondHead were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in DiamondHead by 81.5% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 342,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 153,698 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in DiamondHead by 120.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 29,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in DiamondHead in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in DiamondHead in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in DiamondHead in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DHHCU opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

