Millennium Management LLC Sells 5,382 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.07 and a 52 week high of $172.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

About Assurant (Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.