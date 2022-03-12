Millennium Management LLC Sells 55,824 Shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,824 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.44% of Omega Alpha SPAC worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMEG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the third quarter worth about $35,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Alpha SPAC in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 90,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in Omega Alpha SPAC by 16.4% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 95,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Alpha SPAC alerts:

OMEG opened at $9.79 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Alpha SPAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.