Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $58.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BNDX)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.