Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 44,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

