Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 863,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,188 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 24.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after buying an additional 269,094 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

BlackBerry stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other news, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $39,501.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $57,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.