MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $13.39

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $13.39 or 0.00034268 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $144.92 million and $121,461.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00249061 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012547 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.67 or 0.00569893 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,823,472 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.