MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.28

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Saturday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 1171473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 4,320,451 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,651,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,397,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

