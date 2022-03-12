Mint Club Hits Market Cap of $9.13 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.