Minter Network Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 12th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $3,240.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00227611 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00183904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00047290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Minter Network

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,576,547,680 coins and its circulating supply is 5,371,338,113 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

