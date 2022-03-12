MintMe.com Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $114.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $114.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,114.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.23 or 0.06622243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00270261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014876 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.97 or 0.00743904 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00067682 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.19 or 0.00470898 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00375634 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

