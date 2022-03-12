Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,327 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after purchasing an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $316.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,972,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,182. The firm has a market cap of $330.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $354.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.76 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

