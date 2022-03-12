Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 577 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Anthem by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,899,000 after acquiring an additional 113,659 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3,077.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.26. 1,074,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,894. The company has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $335.20 and a twelve month high of $478.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $422.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

