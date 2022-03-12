Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 5,805 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,907 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 2,296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 207,951 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 199,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.71. 5,431,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,997,648. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.51. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.