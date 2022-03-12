Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 83,919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,919 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $73.04. 1,875,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

