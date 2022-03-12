Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806,925 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $33,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 13,384 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 63.7% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 81,675 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 492,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 4,655,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601,808. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.58.

