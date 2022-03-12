Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 206,831 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 4,307.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,831 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,162. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $55.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

