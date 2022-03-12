Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 82,535 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $104,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after acquiring an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,383,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,758,000 after purchasing an additional 170,112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,224,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,718. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

