Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 158,136 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 158,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $56.26. 5,387,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,746. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.941 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.