Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,892 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 649,943 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 587,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,226,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,104 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61.

