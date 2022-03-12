Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,241. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $227.00 and a 1-year high of $306.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.49.

