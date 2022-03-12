Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $15.57 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,820,000 after acquiring an additional 276,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.68 and a 200-day moving average of $115.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.33 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

