Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

Shares of IYT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $252.31. 147,152 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.26. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.