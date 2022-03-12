Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $16.62 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,397 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

FB stock traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.61. 34,657,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,308,125. The stock has a market cap of $510.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.11 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

