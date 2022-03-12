Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $58.15 Million Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,631,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. 19,559,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,852,930. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03.

