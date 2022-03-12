Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,083 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 32,380,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,319,410. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

