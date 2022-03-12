Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after buying an additional 3,058,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after buying an additional 1,627,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after buying an additional 932,501 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after buying an additional 913,698 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $422.01. 11,299,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,479,923. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.68. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $385.34 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.