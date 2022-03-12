Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 2,658 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,230,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,506. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.43.

About NextEra Energy (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.