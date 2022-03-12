Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 386,109 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,066,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $105,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.67. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

