Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 32,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average is $166.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

