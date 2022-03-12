Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 11,651 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,651 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,700,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $110.56. 5,567,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,875,529. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.92 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

